Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Visit School Kids in Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez made certain her first trip to the Dominican Republic will be remembered for years to come when she paid a visit to a local school.

The superstar singer and her beau, the baseball great Alex Rodriguez, were a big hit when they dropped by the Fundación MIR in La Romana, a center run on a non-profit basis to provide education to children in need.

The celebrity couple appeared relaxed as two students performed J.Lo's 1999 song "No me ames" before they passed out 400 backpacks and school supplies to the gathered students. "It was clear both J.Lo and A.Rod enjoyed their visit to the Fundación MIR, affectionately hugging and smiling throughout," the association's website reports.

Such a beautiful afternoon visiting with the students at #fundacionmir #republicadominicana pic.twitter.com/goZ3Oi8s2R

— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) April 18, 2017

Just two days earlier, Lopez kicked off concert season with a show at Altos de Chavón Amphitheater at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, her first in the country.

Click here for more photos and highlights from Lopez' Dominican school trip.