The highs and lows of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Instead of the epic twerkfest we’ve come to expect, this year’s MTV Video Music Awards often felt like a televised three-hour support-group meeting, aiming to offer aid and comfort to viewers distressed about racism, suicide, and body shaming. But not to worry — amid all this high-minded social consciousness, there was still enough celebrity feuding and floor-humping to make you feel like the world hadn’t turned completely upside down.

Some highlights and lowlights from the 2017 VMAs…

LOW: Katy Perry in space

Ceremony host Perry came off as a potentially gifted comedienne in search of some actual comedy writers. The political aspects of her opening monologue — with gags trying to find topical hay in everything from The Handmaid’s Tale to fidget spinners — seemed a little too safe, as if the producers felt it was too early in the night for a renowned liberal entertainer to antagonize Trump fans. Whatever the comedic point was of Perry going to Mars in her opening monologue, it got lost somewhere around the moon. She went aerial again at the close, being hoisted through the air to dunk a basket during “Swish Swish,” which at least made for an appealingly goofy visual. If nothing else, she was game.

HIGH: Lorde’s intentions for her “Homemade Dynamite” performance

In theory, it looked as if Lorde’s concept for her number was basically to stand out in contrast to the precision choreography usually offered up at the VMAs. If it had come off that way, it might have made a nice complement to some of the other messages of the night, like Alessia Cara’s accept-yourself-as-you-are number. Instead…

LOW: Lorde’s execution of her “Homemade Dynamite” performance

“Lorde did Lorde stuff,” Perry said in her show-ending recap, which was a polite way of characterizing the flabbergasted public response. All anyone could talk about was why Lorde wasn’t singing, or even lip-syncing, or seemingly putting much effort at all into her semi-goofy moves. Maybe her high-concept normalcy would have been hard to pull off under the best of circumstances, but it didn’t help that the singer was apparently sick as a dog. Don’t you feel awful for dissing her now, kids? Get well soon, Lorde, but don’t ever get normal.

you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse — Lorde (@lorde) August 27, 2017





LOW: Demi Lovato’s pool party and the Rod Stewart/DNCE penthouse blowout

The whole gambit of MTV cutting away from the Forum in L.A. to performances at different Las Vegas hotel hot spots felt so very, very Academy of Country Music Awards. Lovato looked like she wasn’t quite sure which outfit to wear, so she wore both. “Sorry, Not Sorry” didn’t come off particularly disastrously, but there’s something about seeing that many floaties that seems antithetical to excitement in pop music. As for Joe Jonas asking “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” with that porn-star ’stache, there’s an easy answer that’s two letters shorter than “DNCE.”

HIGH: The suicide song

The movie Heathers may have made fun of anti-suicide songs — something you maybe thought about as you saw the ads for MTV’s series reboot of that teen classic — but it turns out, with Logic’s “1-800-273-8255,” that it is possible to do an effective save-yourself single after all … especially when you have a host of near-victims onstage silently making the case that survival rocks.

HIGH: Jared Leto honors late friend Chester Bennington

The theme of suicide came up more than once during the VMAs and, sadly, in one key moment, with a very recognizable human face to put on the topic: Chester Bennington’s. Jared Leto offered a moving tribute, saying, “I think about his wife and his six incredible children, I think about his family, I think about his band. … If there is anyone out there who is watching this tonight who feels like there is no hope, hear me now: You are not alone.” He then introduced a clip of Linkin Park playing the VMAs from Griffith Observatory a few years ago — which, unfortunately, faded to commercial after a mere minute. How additionally, if trivially, sad that it took Bennington’s death to get even one minute of rock music onto the 2017 show (Leto’s own contribution with a fairly poppy Thirty Seconds to Mars song notwithstanding).

