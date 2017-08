Older generations vividly recall the exact moment when they first saw Elvis twitch his pelvis on TV or when the Beatles first performed on Ed Sullivan. But for children of the ’80s, one of the most defining televised music moments was when Madonna kicked off the inaugural VMAs. And it wasn’t even planned. “I lost [my shoe] and I thought, ‘Oh my God, how am I going to get that? It’s over there and I’m on TV.’ So I thought, ‘Well, I’ll pretend I meant to do this,’ and I dove onto the floor. And I rolled around and I reached for the shoe, and as I reached for the shoe, the dress went up, and then the underpants were showing. And I didn’t mean to,” Madonna told Jay Leno years later. And thus, VMAs history was made. (Source: Getty Images)