Watch a Britney Spears Fan Rush Stage at Concert, Get Tackled by Security (Video)

Britney Spears’ concert was interrupted Wednesday night after a man rushed the stage and was tackled by security.

In multiple videos from the show, Spears can be seen finishing up a song and asking the crowd whether they are having fun, only to realize something is going on behind her. Security is then seen speaking Spears, and then escort her off stage, while backup dancers attempt to restrain the man who rushed the stage.

According to the New York Daily News and TMZ, she can be heard saying, “He has a gun?” as her knees buckle. Multiple media outlets reported that Spears later returned to the stage to finish the show.

Spears’ Vegas residency “Piece of Me” first kicked off in 2013 at Planet Hollywood and is scheduled to run through December.

A spokesperson for Spears has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment. Watch some videos below.

A fan ran onstage tonight and Britney was horrified. I'm.. pic.twitter.com/vUvEDcOLjD — Slim ???????? (@slimshadycher) August 10, 2017

A crazed fan has jumped on stage during Britney Spears' #PieceOfMe show. We are sending Britney our love & prayers. pic.twitter.com/AdsLx2e7tx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2017

