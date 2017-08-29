Elton John's 'Candle in the Wind 1997,' the megahit that grew out of a friendship

You probably remember where you were when you heard the shocking news that Princess Diana had died in a Paris car crash. It was Aug. 31, 1997 — 20 years ago this week.

Elton John, who was a close friend of Diana’s, was asked to sing at her funeral service at Westminster Abbey six days later. He reached back to a classic he and his lyricist Bernie Taupin had written in 1973 as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe — another world-famous blonde who had died at the age of 36.

In the days leading up to the funeral service, Taupin revised the lyric. The sad, wistful tone of the song proved to be just right for the occasion: The ballad resonated with the hundreds of millions of people around the world who were saddened by Diana’s death.

Taupin has said that he was inspired to write the original song after hearing the phrase “candle in the wind” used in reference to Janis Joplin, who died in 1970 at age 27.

In a documentary on the making of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, the classic album on which the ballad first appeared, Taupin said the song is about “the idea of fame or youth or somebody being cut short in the prime of their life. The song could have been about James Dean, it could have been about Montgomery Clift, it could have been about Jim Morrison… how we glamorize death, how we immortalize people.”

The manuscript of the song “Candle in the Wind” signed by Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin is displayed June 28, 2001 at the exhibition about the life and death of Diana, Princess of Wales June 28, 2001 as Althorp Estate is re-opened to the public in Great Brington, outside London, UK. (Photo by Sion Touhig/Getty Images) More

It almost goes without saying that John never met Monroe. He was a 15-year old kid when she died. But he was close friends with Diana. Only a month before Diana died, she and Elton had sat together at the funeral of their mutual friend, designer Gianni Versace.





In a recent BBC interview, Elton shed light on his friendship with Diana. He said he admired her commitment to AIDS, something that many celebrities (and non-celebrities) in that era avoided like the plague. “It was considered to be a gay disease,” he said. “And for someone who was within the Royal Family — and who was a woman and who was straight — and to have someone care from the other side was an incredible gift.

“Also, she had this incredible ability… to make people feel at ease and make them feel that everything’s going to be all right. I haven’t experienced many people in my life who have had that ability. But she could walk into a room of people and make them feel as if everything is great.”

In rewriting the “Candle” lyric, Taupin intended to make the song speak for all of England. “I thought it was very important to project it from a nation’s standpoint,” Taupin said. “I wanted to make it sound like a country singing it.”

Thus, he changed the opening lyric from “Goodbye Norma Jeane, though I never knew you at all…” to “Goodbye England’s rose, may you ever grow in our hearts…”

Remarkably, the original “Candle in the Wind” wasn’t released as a single in the U.S. back in the ’70s. The first two singles from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road were “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” and the title track. “Candle in the Wind” was in line to be released as the third single, but, in a bold move, Elton instead released the R&B-edged “Bennie and the Jets,” which was far more of a departure from the sound of his past singles. (In that era, few albums spawned more than two or three singles.) Elton finally released “Candle in the Wind” as a single in 1987 as a track from his live album Live in Australia. The single went top 10 and received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male.

The Diana-inspired 1997 version of “Candle in the Wind” was released as a single on Sept. 13, 1997. It entered Billboard‘s Hot 100 at No. 1 and stayed on top for 14 consecutive weeks. It’s one of just three singles in chart history to spend its first 14 weeks at No. 1. (The other is “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, which spent its first 16 weeks at No. 1 in 1995-96, and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” which tied “One Sweet Day’s” record just this week.)

