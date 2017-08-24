Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife 'Disgusted' With Linkin Park Singer's Funeral

Chester Bennington's ex-wife, Samantha Bennington, criticized the handling of the late Linkin Park singer's funeral in a livid Facebook note posted Wednesday. "I'm so disgusted on so many levels!" Samantha wrote. "There were many friends & family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone's life into only 12 years that's what you get!"

Samantha claimed that the private service distilled Bennington's life down to his time as a rock star, forgoing the other facets of his life, especially his family. She claimed that she was not given the chance to speak at the funeral and implied that there was only one photo of her and Bennington's son Draven. Furthermore, Samantha alleged that various family members were left off the program as well, while she also took a shot at the program itself saying it looked "like a cheap happy hour menu."

Samantha also ostensibly accused Bennington's widow, Talinda – referred to as "T" – of neglecting to invite her to the "after bowling celebration" and also of never treating Draven "equally." "We haven't had the opportunity to honor his dad properly for his lifetime, & the lack of respect & honesty is just disgusting!" she wrote. "We do not have a place to go or even any of his ashes!"

Samantha also claimed that because Draven has not wanted to return to the house where Bennington died by suicide, there are now false rumors circulating that she is keeping her son from his other siblings. Addressing Talinda, Samantha wrote, "You want my son to have some of [Bennington's] things, then give him something you feel is meaningful, do not force him to go into that house… He would rather not have a jacket from his dad than have you force him to go into that home."

On several occasions, Samantha warned that "the truth" would come out, though did not offer any specifics. And while no one else was mentioned in the post by name or referred to except Talinda, Samantha claimed, "I'm not speaking to just one person."

"I hope you like capitalizing on his death," she said near the end of the note. "Karma is real. I send you back all your energy to you a thousand time folds! Look in the mirror, I hope you like what you see. Business is business but I see Zero Love."

