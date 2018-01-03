Carrie Underwood 'Looked Great' After Accident, Ex-Reality Star Says

Carrie Underwood, who revealed this week that her face required as many as 50 stitches after a November fall that also broke her wrist, “looked great” at a gym last month, a former reality TV star said Tuesday.

Adrienne Gang of the yacht crew show “Below Deck” encountered Underwood at a resort and posted a photo of them on Dec. 12.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD... she is adorable and so gracious... LOVE HER! #BelowDeckpic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

“She looked great and seemed to be in great spirits,” Gang told Us Weekly on Tuesday.

Underwood, in a message to fans on Monday, disclosed that a tumble down steps outside her Tennessee home in November caused facial injuries and required 40 to 50 stitches. She said she wanted to spare the “gruesome details,” but warned she “might look a bit different” and “I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

Gang, however, said Underwood looked fine last month. “I didn’t notice anything amiss on her face,” she told the magazine. “Simply, she looked lovely. She was extremely friendly and gracious.”

People noted that Gang reassured fans who responded to the picture on social media that the seven-time Grammy winner looked “amazing.” Gang said she had “no clue” Underwood was injured.

Neither Gang nor an Underwood rep immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

