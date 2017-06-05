British Red Cross Raises Over $3 Million During Manchester Benefit Concert, Bringing Total to More Than $12 Million

The British Red Cross says that more than $3 million (£2.35 million) was raised during One Love Manchester, Ariana Grande's all-star benefit concert on Sunday (June 4) in support of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack on May 22. Earlier in the day, before the show began, the organization tweeted that its Manchester Emergency Fund had already reached $9 million (£7.3 million), bringing the total raised by the concert's end to more than $12 million (about £9.6 million).

The fund "will help alleviate immediate suffering and ensure victims and their families do not face short-term financial difficulties," the British Red Cross explained in a tweet.

We've raised an incredible £2.35 MILLION during #OneLoveManchester!

Thank you so much for your donations. https://t.co/a43mYUP58Ppic.twitter.com/JeV1yl2d0L

— British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) June 4, 2017

The concert, organized and headlined by Grande, featured an impressive list of performers, including Take That, Robbie Williams, Pharrell, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Black Eyed Peas, Imogen Heap, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Liam Gallagher and more.

"I love you so, so much," Grande said at the show, addressing the crowd. "Thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified. I love you guys so much, and I think the kind of unity you're displaying is the medicine the world needs right now."