'We all agree to love': Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds seeks a bridge to tolerance with LoveLoud Fest

Like the title of his band’s latest single, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds is a believer. Having grown up in a conservative Mormon family, he knows firsthand about the strong cultural ties that religion can create within an individual’s psyche — and how difficult it can be to find oneself in a position where one is rejected by one’s faith, as well.

Struck by the tragic stories he’d experienced regarding the struggles that LGBTQ youth often experience in Mormon and other orthodox communities, Reynolds — a married father of three daughters — became an outspoken advocate. Earlier this year, he created the LoveLoud Foundation with the mission of bringing communities together to celebrate individuality and support LGBTQ youth.

This Saturday (Aug. 26), he’s spearheading the LoveLoud Fest in Orem, Utah, featuring his own band, as well as Neon Trees (whose frontman, Tyler Glenn, is gay and grew up Mormon), Krewella, and Walk the Moon’s Nicholas Petricca, all of whom are donating their performances to the cause. In partnership with GLAAD, the Trevor Project, Encircle, and STAND4KIND, proceeds from LoveLoud will go directly to supporting LGBTQ youth who come from unsupportive homes or communities where they’re eight times more likely to commit suicide.

Reynolds, who still culturally identifies with Mormonism, hopes the festival will build a bridge — or at least the beginnings of understanding — between orthodox communities and the LGBTQ community, without compromising anyone’s beliefs. (For what it’s worth, the Mormon church issued a formal statement regarding the LoveLoud Fest, stating that it “applauds” Reynolds’s efforts to create dialogue on this issue.)

Yahoo Music sat down with him for a revealing discussion regarding his extensive, sensitive, and tolerant knowledge of both sides.

Yahoo Music: This may be a stupid question, but are you still a Mormon? If someone randomly looks up “Dan Reynolds Mormon” online, it seems as if the jury is out, honestly.

Dan Reynolds: It’s not a stupid question; it depends on what you would say is an active Mormon. I definitely still think of myself as Mormon. But Mormonism is more than just a religion; it’s also your culture. It’s what I was raised with — the roots within my body. I have many doubts about things, and there’s days that I believe certain things and days that I don’t. And there’s tons of times I’ve gone without saying any kind of prayer, or speak to a god for a long period of time — and then there’s a quiet moment where I’m like, y’know, “God? Are you there? Do you hear me?”

So I don’t have an easy answer to that. I think of myself as a kind of unique person of faith, a unique Mormon. But I’m also just looking for truth and light wherever it may be. Whether it’s outside of religion, or belief in anything. Maybe it’s just the Earth and the universe. So I see myself as a very open-minded person, but I definitely have not closed any door on Mormonism.

You have mentioned in previous interviews that you feel you were really the only one in your family who had faith-related doubts. You have a very large family of origin — you really were the only one who had any questions?

As far as I have been able to see my entire life — yes. There’s eight boys and one girl in my family, and they are all very active Mormons and have been their entire lives. They all went on missions, with the exception of my sister. Got married, had kids — so as far as I’ve been able to see since I was young, I’ve always felt I’m the only one doubting.

It’s interesting, because a fairly universal tenet of most religions is that it is acceptable and even necessary to question in order to grow within the faith.

It’s strange because actually Mormonism was founded by Joseph Smith, who supposedly, his story, he was looking at all the churches at the time and questioning them and didn’t believe any of them were true. And so he prayed to God, and God said, “None of them are true, let me help you start this church.” And so the whole formation was based on questioning what put was in front of you.

When making plans to organize the LoveLoud festival, I imagine you talked to quite a few people who shared stories regarding conflict growing up in a faith-based household.

