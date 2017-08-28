    Jack Antonoff steals MTV's VMA Awards with a fruity snack

    Wendy Geller
    Senior Editor

    While most of the audience at the 2017 MTV Music Video Awards was laughing at host Katy Perry’s space-themed opening monologue, there was one viewer who clearly didn’t find the singer’s comedy a-peel-ing.

    That would be Bleachers mastermind Jack Antonoff, who was caught on camera stuffing his face with a banana and looking bored out of his mind.

    Naturally, the Twittersphere exploded with humorous comments regarding his impromptu snacktime, with none other than his own girlfriend, Girls star Lena Dunham, leading the charge.

    Other viewers marveled at how Antonoff managed to keep his attention on the fruit while Perry stripped down from a spacesuit to a body-clinging ensemble.

    Still others wondered if Antonoff was deliberately throwing shade at host Perry, who has a well-known rivalry with Taylor Swift — whom Antonoff has frequently collaborated with, including on Swift’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do.” The video for the tune was scheduled to premiere on the show a bit later in the broadcast, prompting snarky commentary from Swifties.

    Whether Antonoff had ulterior motives or was merely just experiencing low blood sugar is up to debate, but his off-the-cuff moment certainly won (if inadvertently) the funniest viral moment of the evening.

    The 2017 MTV Music Video Awards were aired live from Los Angeles on August 27.