Jack Antonoff steals MTV's VMA Awards with a fruity snack

While most of the audience at the 2017 MTV Music Video Awards was laughing at host Katy Perry’s space-themed opening monologue, there was one viewer who clearly didn’t find the singer’s comedy a-peel-ing.

That would be Bleachers mastermind Jack Antonoff, who was caught on camera stuffing his face with a banana and looking bored out of his mind.

Naturally, the Twittersphere exploded with humorous comments regarding his impromptu snacktime, with none other than his own girlfriend, Girls star Lena Dunham, leading the charge.

My boyfriend just casually eating a banana at the VMAs is a good reminder of why we’ve been at it half a decade — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 28, 2017

Other viewers marveled at how Antonoff managed to keep his attention on the fruit while Perry stripped down from a spacesuit to a body-clinging ensemble.

JACK ANTONOFF EATING A BANANA WHILE KATY IS GIVING HER MONOLOGUE LMAO #VMAs — leanna (@AMERlCANTEEN) August 28, 2017

Jack antonoff eating a banana while katy tryna be funny — Reputation; cristal (@jacintugh) August 28, 2017

Jack Antonoff staring blindly into space while eating a banana during the VMAs is me on a regular basis — Katie:) (@Katiee_Bench143) August 28, 2017

tag yourselves I’m jack antonoff eating a banana whilst Katy perry talks — nataszija (@nataszijam) August 28, 2017

Still others wondered if Antonoff was deliberately throwing shade at host Perry, who has a well-known rivalry with Taylor Swift — whom Antonoff has frequently collaborated with, including on Swift’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do.” The video for the tune was scheduled to premiere on the show a bit later in the broadcast, prompting snarky commentary from Swifties.

Jack Antonoff eating a banana while waiting for #LWYMMDvideo is my new spirit animal #VMAs — REPUTATION ERA (@pushmyloveaway) August 28, 2017

Whether Antonoff had ulterior motives or was merely just experiencing low blood sugar is up to debate, but his off-the-cuff moment certainly won (if inadvertently) the funniest viral moment of the evening.

The 2017 MTV Music Video Awards were aired live from Los Angeles on August 27.