'Zootopia' Filmmakers Spoof 'La La Land,' 'Hell or High Water' With Poster Parodies

By Ashley Lee, The Hollywood Reporter

What would it look like if last year’s movies were released in Zootopia?

The filmmakers of the Oscar-nominated animated title shared their visual spoofs of some of 2016’s titles with The Hollywood Reporter exclusively.

Directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard, as well as screenwriter Jared Bush, created them with Oh My Disney.

“Even a year after Zootopia was released, we still feel compelled to create for this world and these characters,” Moore and Howard told THR of the project. “So in the spirit of this awards season, we decided to pay tribute to the best films of 2016.”

For example, a parody of Damien Chazelle’s movie-musical La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, is instead entitled “La La Lamb,” from the director of “Hippo-Splash” and led by Ryan Foxling and Emu Stone. “Shear’s to the fools who dream,” reads the poster.

Meanwhile, their take on Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant’s Florence Foster Jenkins centers on Zootopia‘s shrews in “Fru Fru Foxter Jenkins” starring Meryl Squeak and Shrew Grant. And “Hell or High Otter” — a spoof of David Mackenzie’s Hell or High Water with Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine and Ben Foster — stars Jeff Otterton, Chris Paws and Furry Foster.

The posters also poked fun at Hacksaw Ridge (“Hogsaw Ridge,” from the director of “Bravehog”), Nocturnal Animals (starring Jag Jylenhaal and directed by Tom Furrd) and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (which is all about cheetahs).

