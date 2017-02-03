Zoe Saldana to Play an Assassin in Action-Thriller 'Hummingbird'

(Photo: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana will star in the action-thriller Hummingbird as a female black-ops assassin.

John McClain wrote the script, which was on the 2016 version of The Black List. Good Universe is handling international sales and will introduce the project to buyers this month at the Berlin Film Market. UTA and CAA will be co-repping domestic.

Described as in the vein of Lucy, the story follows an assassin whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity.

The Swedish directing team of Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerstrom are helming.

Fundamental's Mark Gao and Gregory Ouanhon are producing the project with Todd Garner for Broken Road Productions. Fundamental's Gary Glushon will executive produce with Broken Road's Jeremy Stein. Saldana will be exec producing through her production company Cinestar Pictures.

Saldana was most recently seen in Live by Night and Star Trek Beyond, and she currently is filming Avengers: Infinity War. Her upcoming projects include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and I Kill Giants. The actress is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Barnes, Morris.

Kryler and Akerstrom, who previously directed the cinematic content for the Electronic Arts' Battlefield 1 video game, are repped by UTA and Magnet Management. McClain is repped by UTA and Madhouse Entertainment.