Zack Snyder 'stepping back' from the DC comic book movies

Zack Snyder will be stepping back from the DC comic book universe, according to reports.

The director behind ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ will be taking on a ‘significantly smaller role’ in future movies, sources tell Mashable.

Snyder and his producer wife Deborah left the production of ‘Justice League’ in May, following the tragic death of their daughter.

Joss Whedon has since taken over the movie, but multiple sources have told the site that Snyder will now be ‘at a distance’ from the DC movies, and may return to work on movies that are not part of the comic book franchise for Warner Bros.

For its part, Warner Bros has denied such rumours.

“The Snyders remain an important part of the Warner Bros. family and are actively involved in several upcoming DC pictures, including their continued creative input on Justice League,” said Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros president.

“We are excited about our partnership and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

‘Justice League’ is currently in the middle of $25 million reshoots under Whedon, ahead of its November release date.

Forthcoming movies in the DC universe, which have had the Snyders’ input, included ‘Aquaman’, ‘Suicide Squad 2’ and ‘Flashpoint’.

It’s also rumoured that David Ayer won’t be making any more DC movies, following his turn on the commercially successful but critically panned ‘Suicide Squad’.

