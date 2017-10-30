Zachary Quinto criticises Kevin Spacey over sexuality statement

Actor Zachary Quinto has said Kevin Spacey’s decision to come out as gay was a “calculated manipulation” after he was accused of historical harassment.

The House Of Cards star and former artistic director of London’s Old Vic announced that he is living “as a gay man” after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of an incident in 1986.

Spacey, 58, said he does not remember the alleged incident, which allegedly happened when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

He said: “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.”

He has been widely condemned for conflating the two statements.

Quinto – who co-starred with Spacey in 2011 film Margin Call – criticised the actor’s decision on Twitter.

He said: “It is deeply sad and troubling that this is how Kevin Spacey has chosen to come out.

“Not by standing up as a point of pride – in the light of all his many awards and accomplishments – thus inspiring tens of thousands of struggling LGBTQ kids around the world.

“But as a calculated manipulation to deflect attention from a very serious accusation that he attempted to molest one.

“I am sorry to hear of Anthony Rapp’s experience and subsequent suffering.

“And I am sorry that Kevin only saw fit to acknowledge his truth when he thought it would serve him – just as his denial served him for so many years.

“May Anthony Rapp’s voice be the one which is amplified here. Victims’ voices are the ones that deserve to be heard.”

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp said Spacey placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him following a party at his apartment.

Spacey said on Twitter that he was “beyond horrified” by the claim, that he does not remember the alleged incident, “which would have been over 30 years ago”.

Spacey said the story “has encouraged me to address other things about my life”.

He added: “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fuelled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy.

“As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.

“I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour.”