Zac Efron’s Struggle to Dress Up as a Woman in ‘Baywatch‘

Zac Efron visited Live with Kelly and Ryan, and revealed the most dangerous thing he did while filming Baywatch was to dress as a woman. Even though he had to perform stunts, including running an American Ninja Warrior-style course, it was wearing heels that scared the actor most.

He said to Kelly Ripa, “I don’t know how you wear heels for so long.”

Efron also mused that within 10 minutes of being dressed as a woman, he was hiking his dress down, trying to feel more comfortable.

However, all that fussing was put to good use, because Ripa continually complimented Efron’s good looks as a woman.

Watch: Dwayne Johnson Gets Air Blast to the Face on The Tonight Show

Read more from Yahoo TV:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.