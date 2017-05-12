Young Han Solo Film's a Blast to Make, Says Co-Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is making waves on both sides of the Atlantic courtesy of her TV series Fleabag, a six-episode BBC dramedy available in the U.S. via Amazon. Even with that show’s critical acclaim, however, many still don’t know the actress by name. That’s likely to change next year, when she co-stars in the as-yet-untitled Han Solo spin-off film. And in a new chat, she describes the more-than-a-little-enthusiastic atmosphere of that production.

Appearing on The Playlist’s “The 4 Quadrant” podcast during her promotional tour for Fleabag, Waller-Bridge kids that, so far, “I’m having a horrible time” on the set of the Star Wars prequel. She then pivots to confirm that, in fact, “I’m having a wicked time. It’s Star Wars. It doesn’t get much cooler than that, does it?” Apparently not, if her follow-up anecdote about co-director Chris Miller is true. Waller-Bridge says that, during the filming of a “really cool scene,” the filmmaker turned around and spontaneously yelled out, “I love making movies!” Though she says he now denies that such an incident took place, it’s apparently indicative of the attitude shared by everyone on the cast and crew. “That was the real vibe on set,” Waller-Bridge asserts. “It’s the ultimate moviemaking experience, being in Star Wars.”

While Waller-Bridge and Co. are having a blast making the Han Solo origin story, fans will have to keep cool for a while before seeing if/how that fun translates to the big screen. The prequel, starring Alden Ehrenreich in the lead role, with an ensemble including Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Donald Glover, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, won’t arrive in theaters until May 25, 2018.

