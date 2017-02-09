'Young Han Solo' Movie Eyes 'Fleabag' Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Key Role in 2018 'Star Wars' Spinoff

Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends The Writers’ Guild Awards at Royal College Of Physicians on Jan. 23, 2017, in London (Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

By Justin Kroll, Variety

Following her critically acclaimed turn in the Amazon series Fleabag, actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is in talks for a key role in the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo spinoff starring Alden Ehrenreich.

The role would be a CGI-driven performance from Waller-Bridge but would still be a significant part of the ensemble, similar to key Star Wars characters in the past like Chewbacca, C-3P0, and most recently, Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO in Rogue One.

Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, and Emilia Clarke co-star in the Disney-Lucasfilm movie, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing.

The untitled Han Solo pic is set prior to Star Wars: A New Hope, like the other Star Wars standalone project, Rogue One.

Kathleen Kennedy and Allison Shearmur will produce with production slated to begin in January. The movie hits theaters on May 25, 2018.

The first “Star Wars Story,” Rogue One, has set the bar high. Along with overwhelmingly positive reviews, the film has already grossed more than $1 billion worldwide since opening Dec. 16.

Cutting her teeth in British TV shows like Broadchurch and Drifters, Waller-Bridge broke out on the scene with her series Crashing. She would follow that with her Amazon series Fleabag, which she created and stars in. The show has received critical acclaim, earning Critics Choice nominations for series and Waller-Bridge.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in ‘Fleabag’: Watch a preview: