You’ll Be Able to Watch the ‘Angels in America’ London Revival in Movie Theaters

It’s been 25 years since Tony Kushner’s epic two-part play Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia On National Themes debuted on the London stage. In the years since, it has achieved a critical reputation (and enduring popularity) unmatched by most of its modern peers. To celebrate its anniversary, Kushner’s opus has been revived with Andrew Garfield in the lead at the very theater where it first made its U.K. bow. And great news for fans worldwide: You won’t have to get to London’s West End to see it.

As reported by EW.com, the National Theatre’s 25th-anniversary production of Kushner’s masterwork — both Millennium Approaches and Perestroika — will be broadcast in movie theaters around the globe in July, as part of the organization’s National Theatre Live series. Millennium Approaches, which clocks in at a robust three and a half hours, will screen on Thursday, July 20, while Perestroika, which runs approximately four hours, will show on Thursday, July 27. No need to bring an extra cushion for your seat, though — both installments will feature two separate intermissions.

Directed by Marianne Elliott and co-starring Nathan Lane, Angels in America is a sprawling, mythic examination of gay life and the AIDS crisis in 1980s America. It was previously adapted into a star-studded, Emmy-winning HBO movie headlined by Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Patrick Wilson, Mary-Louise Parker, Emma Thompson, Justin Kirk, and Jeffrey Wright. You can find out where to catch its latest theatrical incarnation — which is predictably drawing raves from critics — on the big screen here.

Read more from Yahoo Movies: