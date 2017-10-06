New York Comic Con 2017: Invasion of the epic cosplayers!

This year’s installment of New York Comic Con kicked off on Thursday at Manhattan’s Jacob Javits Center. Thousands of zombies, aliens, and superfolk have assembled for the four-day pop-culture-palooza, chock-full of panel discussions, interactive booths, autograph signings, and sneak peeks at upcoming TV shows, movies, and, of course, comic books. From Rick and Morty to The Walking Dead, here are some of the best cosplayers that we’ve spotted so far.