Yes, There Is a Condiment King: A Field Guide to the Oddball Characters of 'The Lego Batman Movie'

When you’ve been caped-crusading in a burg as crime-ridden as Gotham for 75-plus years, you’re bound to face off with dozens of dastardly evildoers, and they all can’t be iconic. For every Joker, Catwoman, and Penguin, there’s a Kite-Man, Egghead, and King Tut.

Part parody, part paean, The Lego Batman Movie lovingly plumbs the depths of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery to reward long-time Bat lovers — and perhaps confound casual fans. In the opening scene of the movie (watch it above), the Joker hijacks a plane over Gotham and spills the details of his latest nefarious scheme to take down his archenemy. The Clown Prince of Crime has recruited a who’s-who of fellow felons, among them such major big-screen miscreants as Riddler, Catwoman, Penguin, Bane, Two-Face, Scarecrow, Mr. Freeze, and Poison Ivy, as well as Suicide Squaddies like Harley Quinn, Killer Croc, and Captain Boomerang. The Joker has also enlisted a bunch of who’s-thats, a deep-nerd roster of long-forgotten and obscure foes from every era; among them: Calendar Man, Polka-Dot Man, The Eraser, Crazy Quilt, and the inimitable Condiment King.

“OK, are you making some of those up?” asks the befuddled pilot.

“Nope, they’re all real,” retorts the Joker. “Probably worth a Google.”

We’ll save you the trip to a search engine. The filmmakers, led by director Chris McKay (an admitted comic-book nut who sports a Catwoman tattoo), know their Bat-lore. Here’s a quick rundown of all the B- (and, in some cases, Z-) listers who cameo in the movie.

The Calculator: A disco-era Bat-foe, the Calculator arrived on the Gotham scene in 1976. WIth a costume inspired by then-popular pocket calculators, this guy was able to project light from his helmet and form it into weapons, à la Green Lantern.

Calendar Man: This villain likes to plot his crimes timed to certain special dates and holidays. Created in 1958, he is best known to contemporary audiences for his key role in the classic mid-1990s storyline Batman: The Long Halloween.

Catman: Originating in 1963, Catman was a lot like Batman in terms of skills, except using a feline motif. His costume is very similar to old-school Wolverine, down to the razor-sharp claws.

Clayface: A character who has existed in various forms since 1940. In his current incarnation (which inspires the movie character), Clayface has lost his human form and now exists as a giant amorphous creature who can mold his clay-like body into different shapes. Like Man-Bat, he is one of the better-known villains on this list, though not quite in the same realm as the Jokers, Penguins, or Harley Quinns.

Clock King: Originally an enemy of Green Arrow, Clock King arrived in the DC Universe in 1960 and is best known for his giant clock mask. His powers include the ability to see a few seconds into the future.

Condiment King: Created for Batman: The Animated Series in 1994, this pun-happy baddie was originally known as Mitchell Mayo and brandished guns that shot different condiments.

