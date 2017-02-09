Yes, Daniel Radcliffe Will Still Consider Playing Harry Potter Again If Offer Comes His Way
There seems to be one rule when it comes to interviewing Daniel Radcliffe — you gotta ask him if he’d play Harry Potter again! Good Morning Britain did the honors in a recent interview. Presenter Richard Arnold asked Radcliffe about his interest in a film adaptation of the Harry Potter stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. “What if they came up with a movie offer?” Arnold asked. “Would you accept that?” “Oh, I don’t know,” responded Radcliffe. “I’m not sure. That’s a long way off, isn’t it? … I really don’t know. I think that’s all highly theoretical talk. If it was ever to become more than theoretical, I would of course think about it.”
And now, a history of Daniel Radcliffe’s interest in playing Harry Potter again!
November 2010, to MTV:
“People have been saying, ‘If [J.K. Rowling wrote more books], would you be in [the films]?’ And at this point in time, ‘No’ is the answer. I’ve done it for 10 years, and that’s a long time. But I’m also being careful to qualify that with, ‘Better men than me have changed their mind.’”
October 2013, to the Hollywood Reporter:
When asked if he’d be in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: “[Only if] time travel rears its head again. I’ll be intrigued to see what [Rowling] does.”
August 2014 on Watch What Happens Live:
On whether he’d be interested in doing a Harry Potter Broadway musical: “OK, I wouldn’t, first of all, because I think by the time that happens, I will be way too old to play an 11-year-old child.”
November 2015 on Watch What Happens Live:
“I’m getting asked a lot, ‘Would you play him?’ and I’m like, ‘No.’ Because I’ve done it. But it would be very weird to see someone else play him.”
June 2016 to RadioTimes:
“It would depend on the script. The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary. But then, I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo, and look what happened there! So I am saying, ‘No,’ for now but leaving room to backtrack in the future.”
September 2016 to the Hollywood Reporter:
“I’m never going to close that door; that would be a stupid thing to do. But I think I’ll be happy enough and secure enough to let someone else play it.”
Emma Watson Thinks Belle Is a Better Disney Princess Than Cinderella:
Read More:
- Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega in New Trailer for The Circle: Just Say ‘Know’?
- Jackie Chan Tears Up During Emotional Tribute
- Common Still Wants to Play Green Lantern, but He’s Not Alone
Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.