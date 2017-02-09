Yes, Daniel Radcliffe Will Still Consider Playing Harry Potter Again If Offer Comes His Way

There seems to be one rule when it comes to interviewing Daniel Radcliffe — you gotta ask him if he’d play Harry Potter again! Good Morning Britain did the honors in a recent interview. Presenter Richard Arnold asked Radcliffe about his interest in a film adaptation of the Harry Potter stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. “What if they came up with a movie offer?” Arnold asked. “Would you accept that?” “Oh, I don’t know,” responded Radcliffe. “I’m not sure. That’s a long way off, isn’t it? … I really don’t know. I think that’s all highly theoretical talk. If it was ever to become more than theoretical, I would of course think about it.”

And now, a history of Daniel Radcliffe’s interest in playing Harry Potter again!

November 2010, to MTV:

“People have been saying, ‘If [J.K. Rowling wrote more books], would you be in [the films]?’ And at this point in time, ‘No’ is the answer. I’ve done it for 10 years, and that’s a long time. But I’m also being careful to qualify that with, ‘Better men than me have changed their mind.’”

October 2013, to the Hollywood Reporter:

When asked if he’d be in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: “[Only if] time travel rears its head again. I’ll be intrigued to see what [Rowling] does.”

August 2014 on Watch What Happens Live:

On whether he’d be interested in doing a Harry Potter Broadway musical: “OK, I wouldn’t, first of all, because I think by the time that happens, I will be way too old to play an 11-year-old child.”

November 2015 on Watch What Happens Live:

“I’m getting asked a lot, ‘Would you play him?’ and I’m like, ‘No.’ Because I’ve done it. But it would be very weird to see someone else play him.”

June 2016 to RadioTimes:

“It would depend on the script. The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary. But then, I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo, and look what happened there! So I am saying, ‘No,’ for now but leaving room to backtrack in the future.”