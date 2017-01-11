'XX' Horror Anthology Trailer Teases Scary Vignettes from Four Female Filmmakers

Horror film anthologies are typically a mixed bag. Nonetheless, next month’s XX brings one refreshing aspect of consistency when it arrives in theaters and on-demand: All four of its vignettes of murder, mayhem, and madness are helmed by female directors, including one by Karyn Kusama, whose previous full-length feature, the unsettling dinner-party thriller The Invitation, was one of 2016’s finest horror efforts (or film from any genre, for that matter).

While XX’s debut trailer (watch it above) doesn’t divulge much in the way of plot details, it does make it clear that boys riding the subway should never ask to look into strangers’ mysterious boxes, that school administrators are not always on the up and up, and that — per genre conventions — being out in the middle of nowhere is basically an open invitation to some sort of unholy supernatural trouble.

Written and directed by Annie Clark (better known as musician St. Vincent), Roxanne Benjamin (Southbound), Iovanka Vuckovic (The Captured Bird), and Kusama — and starring Natalie Brown, Melanie Lynskey, Breeda Wool, and Christina Kirk — XX will aim to scare both men and women silly when it debuts in select theaters and on VOD on Feb. 17.

