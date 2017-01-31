‘XX’ Files: The All-Female Director Troupe Spill the Gory Details Behind the New Horror Anthology Film

Warning: This post contains spoilers for four of the five chapters of the anthology horror film XX.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed among genre fans that women have become the most dedicated audience for horror movies around. But that passion for scary movies hasn’t translated into increased opportunities behind the camera for female filmmakers. For every Babadook (directed by Jennifer Kent), the majority of horror assignments still go to men. That’s even true of popular horror anthologies like V/H/S, which would seem to have plenty of assignments to divvy up equally between male and female directors.

Rather than wait around for an overdue invitation to join the horror movie boys’ club, a quintet of women decided to collaborate on their own omnibus collection of spooky stories. The result is XX, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week ahead of its theatrical and VOD release on Feb. 17. The ringleader of this bloody circus is Jovanka Vuckovic, a Toronto-based filmmaker who had the idea for a female-led horror anthology roughly four years ago and originally planned to finance it via Kickstarter until producer Todd Brown stepped in. “Todd called me and asked me if I wanted to be involved and reach out to other female directors. He also said, ‘I can bring financing,’ which was music to my ears!”

Vuckovic immediately set about enlisting fellow directors in this shared cause, whose ranks grew to include Roxanne Benjamin, Annie Clark, animator Sofìa Carrillo, and Karyn Kusama, the director of last year’s critically acclaimed horror-laced thriller The Invitation. And when Brown’s original financing fell through, he connected Vuckovic with Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, which previously released the V/H/S series as well as The ABCs of Death. “They gave us complete creative control,” Vuckovic says. “This particular combination of directors turned out to be magic.”

During an especially snowy day at Sundance, while blizzard conditions raged by outdoors, Yahoo Movies spoke with four of the five directors (Kusama was unable to attend) to discuss the inspiration behind each of their individual segments.

Natalie Brown in “The Box,” one segment of XX. (Photo: Sundance Institute)

Javinka Vuckovic, “The Box”

Vuckovic found inspiration in a popular short story penned by genre novelist Jack Ketchum. Originally published in 1994, “The Box” unfolds from the perspective of a distant father as he watches his son — followed by his entire family — waste away due to a self-imposed starvation diet after the boy peeks inside a box carried by a mysterious stranger. For her adaptation, Vuckovic changed the primary point of view character from Dad to Mom (played by Natalie Brown), a shift that subtly alters the thematic underpinning of the story. Instead of a tale of a father’s isolation, it becomes the story of a mother’s sacrifice, an idea that’s driven home in a hallucinatory scene created especially for the film in which Mom offers up her own body to her starving family for a pre-Christmas feast.

I read “The Box” years ago, and when the opportunity to make XX came around, I said, “I’ve always wanted to see somebody do ‘The Box’ — why not me?” It’s the same story, but the maternal stuff is new. [Motherhood] can be grueling, and not a lot of people expect that when you decide to have a baby and a family. The drudgery of routine: getting up at 7 a.m. every day to make lunches and drive your kids to school. I’ve met a lot of women who resent being mothers. My mother resents being a mother. There’s another person I know who had two kids, and she told me, “I don’t know why I did this, because I can’t stand them. Every day I get up and serve them, and I feel like they’re eating me alive.”

That was the exact feeling that [inspired] the cannibalism scene. I wanted it to resemble Christmas dinner, only instead of a turkey, here’s Mom all flayed. I asked Jack Ketchum for permission to add that. Not all women are meant to be mothers, and this is a story about one who isn’t very good at it. And her natural inability to be a good mother and make a connection with her children is what saves her from whatever’s in the box.

