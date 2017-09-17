X-Men spin-off New Mutants has wrapped production

There’s a bunch of ‘New Mutants’ in town.

That’s right – the upcoming ‘X-Men’ spin-off has finished filming.

After revealing that this would be the final week of production on ‘New Mutants’, director Josh Boone has taken to Instagram to confirm that the ‘X-Men’ spinoff has wrapped.

“That’s a wrap on #newmutants,” he wrote alongside set photos with several cast members, including Blu Hunt and writer Knate Lee. He also posted a cool image of the cast’s chairs with the hashtags ‘#closingtime #newmutants’.

– Thor: Ragnarok Gets Impressive Trailer

– Black Panther Gets Standing Ovation At SDCC

– Ant-Man And The Wasp Adds Michelle Pfeiffer













Alongside director Josh Boone, the stars of ‘New Mutants’, Maisie Williams, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga also posted their own farewell images… and it looks as though they had a blast filming the cool, new ‘X-Men’ movie.













‘New Mutants’ follows a new group of five young mutants who are just discovering their powers… and are being held in a secure facility against their will. It includes comic book favourites such as Magik, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Sunspot, and Mirage… as well as their mentor, Cecilia Reyes.

And it could be the shot in the arm the ‘X-Men’ franchise needs.

Unfortunately, despite principal photography being complete, we still haven’t seen our first look at the New Mutants in action… and it looks as though we’ll have to wait a little while.

But I have high hopes for this one.

‘New Mutants’ stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga.

Josh Boone directed the movie, based on a script he co-wrote with Knate Lee, Scott Neustadter, and Michael H. Weber.

‘New Mutants’ heads to cinemas on 13 April 2018.

– Ant-Man Goes Supersize In New Poster

– Deadpool 2 Teases Bigger Role For Colossus

– Thor 3 Could Be Shortest MCU Movie Yet