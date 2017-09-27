X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be a two-part movie

It looks as though ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ is a two-parter.

At least, according to ‘X-Men’ star, Olivia Munn.

During an interview with Collider, the 37-year-old ‘X-Men’ actress revealed that the upcoming ‘Dark Phoenix’ movie will actually be the first of two parts.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to say,” she asked when questioned about the upcoming movie. “I’m supposed to be vague. That’s my answer. I’m horrible at that. It’s like a two parter, this movie. That’s more than I’ve said, in general. I don’t know why people have to be so secretive.”

Of course, the Dark Phoenix storyline is a popular one amongst comic fans.

The ‘Phoenix Saga’ was originally published in ‘Uncanny X-Men #101-108’ starting in 1976, and told the story of Jean Grey as she gained the Phoenix power. The saga continued in ‘Dark Phoenix Saga’ in 1980 (‘Uncanny X-Men #129-138’) when the true nature of her powers was revealed… and it’s quite a story.

It’s already been partially adapted in ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ – bringing elements of the ‘Dark Phoenix Saga’ to the big screen.

But with a two-part movie, could we get a more faithful adaptation?

Well… I wouldn’t count on it.

For one thing, it’s a little out there for an ‘X-Men’ movie. The devastating potential of Jean’s Phoenix powers is noticed by an alien race known as the Shi’ar, and their Empress Lilandra. And they soon seek to destroy the Dark Phoenix due to the threat she poses to the universe.

Still, there’s a lot of other material in the Phoenix Saga which could end up on screen.

And with two movies to explore it, this could be an impressive saga.

‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ sees the return of Sophie Turner as Jean Grey. She’s joined by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

Simon Kinberg will both write and direct the movie.

‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ heads to cinemas on 2 November 2018.

