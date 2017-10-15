X-Men: Dark Phoenix has officially wrapped

‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ has wrapped production.

And director Simon Kinberg has shared a new, behind-the-scenes image.

After news that ‘Deadpool 2’ has finally finished principal photography, it looks as though upcoming ‘X-Men’ sequel, ‘Dark Phoenix’ has wrapped, too.

“That’s a wrap,” said Kinberg via Instagram. “#darkphoenix #xmenmovies”

The image, unveiled by Simon Kinberg along with his post, gives us a glimpse behind-the-scenes on the new ‘X-Men’ sequel… but unfortunately, it doesn’t exactly tell us much.





The picture is titled : “Charles Xavier School for the Gifted (Mutant School)” but while we know the upcoming movie will take us back to the X-Mansion, the blurry figures we see in the background could be absolutely anyone.

And why are they there? That’s anyone’s guess.

Still, the fact that production has wrapped is promising.

After all, with Christmas just around the corner, it’s likely that we’ll get our first glimpse of ‘Dark Phoenix’ in the coming months. And this could well be one to get excited about. After all, if they’re going to tackle Jean Grey’s full transformation, we could be getting a far darker ‘X-Men’ movie than before.

And with the response to the ‘New Mutants’ trailer, that could be a good thing.

‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ sees the return of Sophie Turner as Jean Grey. She’s joined by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

Simon Kinberg will both write and direct the movie.

‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ heads to cinemas on 2 November 2018.

