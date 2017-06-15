'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' is go, with Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Fassbender on board

X-Men… back for more mutant capers in Dark Phoenix, due out next year – Credit: Fox

The next instalment of the ‘X-Men’ series, to be called ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’, is on, with Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, and James McAvoy all on board.

‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ writer Simon Kinberg will be in the director’s chair for the first time too, and it’s slated for release on November 2, 2018, according to Deadline.

Also on board will be many more of the usual suspects, including Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

And according to reports, Jessica Chastain is in talks to play the lead antagonist, the Shi’ar Empress Lilandra.

Despite this being Kinberg’s first time directing a blockbuster movie, ‘Dark Phoenix’ should be in good hands.

He’s been the writer of the series since the 2006 movie ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’, and both wrote and produced ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’.

The movie will be preceded by the new spin-off in the X-Men series, ‘New Mutants’, set to be a ‘full-fledged horror movie’, according to director Josh Boone.

That’s due out on April 13, 2018.

