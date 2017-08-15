X-Men: Dark Phoenix eyes Halston Sage as Dazzler

Dazzler is rumoured to join the X-Men in Dark Phoenix – Credit: Marvel

Dazzler may be heading to ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’.

And it seems Halston Sage may have landed the role.

According to Omega Underground, they’ve heard rumours that Haston Sage was attached to the role for a number of weeks… and confirmation may have landed from an unlikely source.

“Omega Underground is also now learning towards The Orville’s Halston Sage potentially landing the pop-star mutant role of Dazzler,” they revealed. “Two names we’ve been hearing (also teasing on Twitter) for the part has been [Halston] Sage and Suki Waterhouse.”

Although it’s only a rumour, the evidence has begun to stack up after ‘X-Men’ stuntman, Mich Todorovic posted an unintentionally explosive image to Instagram (which has since been deleted).

Halston Sage’s photo was spotted in the background – Credit: Omega Underground More

The seemingly-innocuous selfie was taken in front of a pin board, featuring the numerous cast members of ‘X-men: Dark Phoenix’… and mong them, is an image of Halston Sage, taken directly from her social media feeds.

Of course, this is hardly a confirmation.

But with production underway in Montreal, an official announcement seems inevitable.

And let’s face it – Halston Sage looks a lot like the comic book version of the character.

Halston Sage does look a lot like Dazzler – Credit: Instagram/Marvel More

Has she already landed the rather cool role? We’ll have to wait and see.

But it looks likely that Halston Sage will be suiting up as Dazzler.

‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ sees the return of Sophie Turner as Jean Grey. She’s joined by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

Simon Kinberg will both write and direct the movie.

‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ heads to cinemas on 2 November 2018.

