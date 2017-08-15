X-Men: Dark Phoenix eyes Halston Sage as Dazzler

Dazzler may be heading to ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’.
And it seems Halston Sage may have landed the role.
According to Omega Underground, they’ve heard rumours that Haston Sage was attached to the role for a number of weeks… and confirmation may have landed from an unlikely source.
“Omega Underground is also now learning towards The Orville’s Halston Sage potentially landing the pop-star mutant role of Dazzler,” they revealed. “Two names we’ve been hearing (also teasing on Twitter) for the part has been [Halston] Sage and Suki Waterhouse.”
Although it’s only a rumour, the evidence has begun to stack up after ‘X-Men’ stuntman, Mich Todorovic posted an unintentionally explosive image to Instagram (which has since been deleted).
The seemingly-innocuous selfie was taken in front of a pin board, featuring the numerous cast members of ‘X-men: Dark Phoenix’… and mong them, is an image of Halston Sage, taken directly from her social media feeds.
Of course, this is hardly a confirmation.
But with production underway in Montreal, an official announcement seems inevitable.
And let’s face it – Halston Sage looks a lot like the comic book version of the character.
Has she already landed the rather cool role? We’ll have to wait and see.
But it looks likely that Halston Sage will be suiting up as Dazzler.
‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ sees the return of Sophie Turner as Jean Grey. She’s joined by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.
Simon Kinberg will both write and direct the movie.
‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ heads to cinemas on 2 November 2018.
