X-Men: Dark Phoenix – Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

20th Century Fox's X-Men movie series has already had a try at the classic 'Dark Phoenix Saga' and the result was the infamous trash-fire X-Men: The Last Stand.

But thanks to some timey-wimey trickery, they're getting a second bite of that cherry. Here's everything you need to know about the X-Men: Apocalypse sequel about an angry flaming bird that blows up planets.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix release date

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox More

Unlike the announcement-happy Disney and Warner Bros, Fox kept quiet on its X-Men/Marvel plans until recently. But now there are three movies on the table for 2018.

Dark Phoenix – the fourth in the "next generation" series following First Class, Days of Future Past and Apocalypse – will follow Josh Boone's X-Men spin-off New Mutants (April 13, 2018) and Deadpool 2 (June 1, 2018), arriving on November 2, 2018.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix cast

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox More

Rumours that the core cast would be back have been confirmed, with James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and even Jennifer Lawrence (who didn't seem particularly into X-Men: Apocalypse) reprising their roles as Charles Xavier, Magneto and Mystique.

Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler) are all returning, as well as Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner as Jean Grey, around whom the whole story will revolve.

Jessica Chastain is also said to be in talks to play the alien Shi'ar empress, Lilandra Neramani, who is being billed as a villain. In the comics she has usually taken a more ambiguous role, and has a romantic past with Xavier. (She also wears the skimpy swimsuit obligatory for all space princesses.)

Photo credit: Tony Barson / FilmMagic / Marvel Comics / Getty Images More

So far, there's been no word as to whether Evan Peters will return in his scene-stealing role as Quicksilver. A rumour has also been going around that Rogue is being recast for the film.

Long-time X-Men producer and writer Simon Kinberg has been confirmed to make his directorial debut, stepping in to replace Bryan Singer. Kinberg has been working on the franchise since 2006's The Last Stand, but we try not to hold that against him.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix plot

Photo credit: Marvel Comics More

The hints regarding Dark Phoenix began just before the release of X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016. Bryan Singer said he was down for it, hinting that something "dark" and "powerful" was growing in Jean Grey.

But what is The Dark Phoenix Saga anyway? In a nutshell:

When escaping from an exploding space station, Jean sacrificed herself by piloting the X-Men's ship back to Earth and exposing herself to dangerous levels of radiation. Before she died, a mysterious cosmic entity called the Phoenix offered her the power to save her friends and herself.