X-Men's James McAvoy is over Professor X's shaved head

James McAvoy has revealed there is one thing he really doesn't like about filming the most recent X-Men movies – and that's his bald head.

The Scottish actor plays a younger version of Charles Xavier in the most recent revival of the Marvel mutant team, a role made famous (and reprised in this year's Logan) by Sir Patrick Stewart.

Indeed, while Stewart is bald by nature, for McAvoy, it was another date with the razor blades before filming on the fourth X-Men revival film Dark Phoenix began shooting.

And, long story short, it sounds like McAvoy is growing pretty tired of his bald look.

"I used to like the fact that it afforded me a certain amount of anonymity but it no longer does that," he told People.

"Since I did two movies that everybody saw where I had a bald head, now it's like a f**king beacon. But what do I like about it? Not a lot at the moment.

"I like when it's been about five or seven days going in, then it's cool but when it's properly skinhead I look a bit weird."

Nonetheless, the actor did concede there is one positive to his wincingly-short do.

"I do like the fact that I don't have to do anything in the morning," he added.

There you go. Every cloud.

McAvoy is also rocking the shaven look in his next film too as he stars alongside Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde where he plays a corrupt spy who, in McAvoy's own words, gets his "ass kicked" by Theron.

"I didn't have a lot of fight scenes but I was pretty pleased with myself for figuring out how to keep a cigarette in my mouth while I was getting my ass kicked by Charlize Theron," he teased of the new film.

"And by the way I actually did, there was no camera trickery, I actually kept it in my mouth the whole time."

Atomic Blonde is out in US cinemas now, while UK cinemas will get it on August 11. The next X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, will be in cinemas November 2, 2018.

