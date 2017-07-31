WWE's John Cena joins Transformers' Bumblebee spin-off

From Digital Spy

There's a lot of interesting news bits to digest about the coming Transformers spin-off Bumblebee – and this latest casting announcement is definitely one of them.

First we heard it would be a prequel, then we discovered it will be set in the '80s (oh hey, Thor: Ragnarok) and now we've learned that WWE superstar John Cena will be joining the cast.

No, we're not joking.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the wrestling legend has officially signed on for a leading role in the upcoming film, which has been billed as a character study.

John Cena will star alongside Pitch Perfect's Hailee Steinfeld, who will play Charlie, a girl on the cusp of 18 who stumbles upon a "battle-scarred" Bumblebee in a junk yard. *Sniff*

As part of a new Transformers shared universe (think Marvel), Bumblebee is the latest in a very long line of Transformers films and will be directed by the Oscar-nominated Travis Knight.

Knight served as director on Kubo and the Two Strings, which was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Visual Effects at this year's Academy Awards.

Something else we know is Bumblebee's tone, as franchise creator Michael Bay recently confirmed that the latest instalment will exist as a prequel in the Transformers universe.

"It feels – it'll go a little younger. It will deal more with his character, and it's just about him," he revealed.

Confirming that they'll be going "back" rather than forwards with the Bumblebee movie, Bay also joked that it will be pre-Shia LaBeouf, so there's no chance of any unsuspecting cameo.

Bay's final(?) directorial effort Transformers: The Last Knight was released earlier this year, while Bumblebee is scheduled for 2018. Let's hope the reviews are kinder this time.

