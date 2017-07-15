'A Wrinkle in Time' Teaser: Oprah Helps Disney's Newest Heroine Conquer Space and Time

Disney has just unveiled the first teaser for A Wrinkle in Time, the first feature film adaptation of Madeline L’Engle‘s beloved young adult fantasy novel. Director Ava DuVernay (Selma) appeared at the D23 Expo on Saturday to present the trailer, along with stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, and young newcomer Storm Reid (who plays heroine Meg Murry). Watch the trailer above.

In A Wrinkle in Time, awkward middle-school student Meg finds herself at the heart of an unexpected adventure, when her scientist father (Pine) is trapped in another dimension by an evil force. With the help of her genius younger brother (Deric McCabe), a handsome classmate (Levi Miller), and a trio of supernatural mentors — Mrs. Who (Kaling), Mrs. Whatsit (Witherspoon), and Mrs. Which (Winfrey) — Meg must summon strength and courage that she didn’t know she had in order to save the people she loves. The trailer offers a glimpse of the otherworldly places Meg encounters in her travels, including a cloud planet populated by mysterious creatures and a Stepford-like suburb where every child is exactly the same.

Also revealed at D23: the first poster, below, which was presented to all in attendance at Disney’s live-action movie panel. And rest assured, newly honored Disney Legend Oprah did not miss a chance to tell the audience, “Everybody gets a poster! You get a poster! You get a poster!”

Poster for Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ revealed at D23 More

A Wrinkle in Time opens in theaters on March 8, 2018.

Whoopi Goldberg at D23 Expo Says She Wants Disney to Bring Back ‘Song of the South’ to Start Conversation About Controversial 1946 Film:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: