'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Is Reuniting Your Favorite Disney Princesses

John C. Reilly returns as the voice of the bad-guy-turned-good, Ralph, and Sarah Silverman once again lends her voice to the girl with the game-winning glitch, Vanellope von Schweetz. (Disney)

By Borys Kit and Carolyn Giardina, The Hollywood Reporter

Taraji P. Henson has joined the voice cast of Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, the sequel to the 2012 Oscar nominated video-game-world-set hit that’s slated to open Nov. 21, 2018, it was announced at D23, the Disney expo taking place in Anaheim, Calif.

Henson will play Yess, an a trend-aholic algorithm who acts like a guide to Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman). The story sees the duo’s game break down and need a replacement part, causing them to venture into the wild world of the Internet.

Silverman, along with directors Rich Moore (who won an Oscar earlier this year for Zootopia) and Phil Johnson, were on stage to present a clip of the movie, a clip that drove the assembled crowd of roughly 7,000 into wild cheers.

The clip showed Vanellope, in a website named OhMyDisney.com, meeting all the Disney princesses in the hopes of stirring up some trouble. But as she interacts with them — in ways that in rapid succession lovingly skewer the history and tropes of Disney animated classics and princess — she develops a respect for them. And gives them a wardrobe change.

Paige O’Hara (Belle), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Sarah Silverman (Vanellope von Schweetz), Kristen Bell (Anna), Kelly Macdonald (Merida), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), and Jodi Benson (Ariel) will voice their respective Disney Princesses in the Wreck-It-Ralph sequel. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) More

Many of the original voices of the princesses return for the scene, and those actresses then made an appearance at the presentation. Jodi Benson (Ariel), Paige O’Hara (Belle), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), Kelly Macdonald (Merida), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), and Kristen Bell (Anna) took to the stage in a historic meeting of Disney princess, causing a prolonged ovation from the crowd.

Kristen Bell and Josh Gad introduce new Frozen short and sequel at D23 Expo (Disney) More

The Walt Disney Animation Studios presentation started with a preview of Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, a 21-minute holiday-themed short that will debut in theaters Nov. 22 with Pixar’s Coco.

It features the returning cast including those on hand for the presentation: Kristen Bell and Josh Gad, who sang one of the short’s four new songs. Disney also showed the first clip from the short, featuring Olaf and Sven going door to door in the kingdom, collecting holiday traditions to share with Anna Elsa.

They also teased Frozen 2, which is scheduled for release on Nov 27, 2019. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee are returning to direct, and the presentation featured clips of them with producer Peter Del Vechio on a research trip in Norway.