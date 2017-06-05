World’s Largest Privately-Owned 'Star Wars' Collection Victim of Theft, Says Owner

By Ryan Parker

The owner of the largest Star Wars memorabilia collection and museum in the world stated on Monday that he is the victim of theft.

Steve Sansweet, president and CEO of the non-profit Rancho Obi-Wan in Northern California, wrote on his website that between late 2015 through 2016, there were 100 pieces taken from his collection, some of which were then resold.

Sansweet, who was head of fan relations at Lucasfilm for 15 years and later a consultant, said he knows the suspect and identified him in the post. The Hollywood Reporter could not independently verify the identify of the suspect. Calls to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office were not returned.

According to Sansweet, a majority of the items stolen from his Petaluma museum consisted of “vintage U.S. and foreign carded action figures, many of them rare and important pieces. Most have either been resold or professionally appraised for a total of more than $200,000.”

The collector and fan said he became aware of the thefts when an ultra rare Boba Fett figure was purchased by a friend who is also a major collector who then made Sansweet aware of his purchase.

Sansweet is urging anyone who may have bought a rare piece that was too good to be true to contact him as it may be a stolen item.

The man Sansweet claimed was the suspect in the case was allegedly arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft in March.