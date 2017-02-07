'World War Z' Sequel Pulled From Release Calendar

By Pamela McClintock, The Hollywood Reporter

At the same time, Paramount announces that Darren Aronofsky’s mother!, starring Jennifer Lawrence, will open this fall at the beginning of awards season.

Paramount and Skydance have taken World War Z 2 off the 2017 release calendar.

The movie, with finds Brad Pitt set to return in the title role, was previously slated to open in theaters June 9, but the project was delayed when it lost director J.A. Bayona last year. Insiders say Paramount now hopes to have World War Z 2 ready for 2018 or 2019.

It has become commonplace for Hollywood studios to place stakeholders on the release calendars for their big franchise tentpoles long before they’ve even started shooting.

World War Z was a sleeper hit in summer 2013, earning $540 million globally.

In a twinned announcement, Paramount said that Darren Aronofsky’s mother!, starring Jennifer Lawrence, is set to hit theaters Oct. 13 at the beginning of awards season. The drama also stars Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson and Ed Harris.

World War Z 2 isn’t the only Paramount title losing a slot. Friday the 13th, which was previously set to hit theaters Oct. 13, has also been removed from the schedule.