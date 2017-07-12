Woody Harrelson reassures Star Wars fans over Han Solo movie troubles

Woody Harrelson at New York premiere of ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ (Patricia Schlein/WENN.com)

Woody Harrelson, supporting actor in the upcoming, as yet untitled young Han Solo movie, is doing his best to put minds at ease over the troubled production.

The standalone ‘Star Wars’ offshoot is currently completing its final weeks of photography with a new director, Ron Howard, after the shock firing of original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller with less than a month of production left.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Harrelson remarks of the troubles (and the ensuing fan anxieties), “I think I read some stuff where people were worried about the fate of this movie. I wouldn’t worry. The Force is still very much with it.”

Harrelson with the ‘Han Solo’ cast, and original directors Lord and Miller (Credit: Lucasfilm) More

Harrelson admits that he wasn’t sure about taking the role, reportedly that of a ‘mentor’ to Alden Ehrenreich’s younger incarnation of the space smuggler played by Harrison Ford in the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy and 2015’s ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

However, even though he turned down the role twice, producer Allison Shearmur – who also persuaded a reluctant Harrelson to appear in ‘The Hunger Games’ – “wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

Harrelson also confirms that he’s never worked on anything on which the producers were so anxious to keep everything under wraps: “Definitely [‘Star Wars’] has more secrecy than anything ever. You get an e-reader; you don’t get a script. They give it to you, and you give it back after you read it.”

Naturally, Harrelson is also legally bound from going into much detail on the dismissal of Lord and Miller. Still, the actor describes the fired directors as “really good guys,” but also speaks highly of Howard, with whom he previously worked on 1999’s ‘EdTV,’ and describes as “a wonderful guy.”

Ron Howard in his first day on the set of the Han Solo movie at Pinewood (Credit: Yahoo File) More

Harrelson is reportedly back on set shooting the Han Solo movie from today, with Howard hopefully steering the ship onto calmer seas.

The ‘Han Solo’ movie is due to hit UK cinemas on 25 May 2018. Before that, Harrelson can be seen in ‘War for the Planet of the Apes,’ in UK cinemas now.

