Woody Harrelson praises Han Solo star Alden Ehrenreich

Any Star Wars fans concerned that new Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich isn't up to the task of playing the iconic role can rest easy – at least according to co-star Woody Harrelson.

The actor discussed the new Star Wars anthology movie, in which he plays mentor Beckett, and praised its lead star.

"He's a great actor and a great guy, [with a] great sense of humour," Harrelson told Entertainment Tonight. "I think a lot of humour comes through what he's doing. I think it could be one of the funnier Star Wars movies."

Of course, reports of troubles on set hit a peak when original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller exited the project over creative differences, before being swiftly replaced by Ron Howard.

"Fortunately, the force is still very much with us," Harrelson said of the change. "It's great that Ron came along when he did."

Elsewhere, rumours have circulated in the last week that iconic villain Darth Vader could be making an appearance in the Han Solo movie.

However, Spencer Wilding – who played the Sith Lord in last year's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – played down all that talk, confirming he was "100% not" reprising the role.

While not a huge amount has emerged from the set of the movie, one little tease we did get over the weekend was from star Emilia Clarke, who posted a video clip of Chewbacca.

The untitled Young Han Solo movie will be released on May 25, 2018 in US and UK cinemas.

