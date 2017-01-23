Woody Harrelson Confirms ‘Star Wars’ Role

Early in January, Variety reported that Woody Harrelson was close to joining the Star Wars universe, and now Harrelson has confirmed that he’s coming on board. The Hunger Games co-star will be in the young Han Solo spinoff and seems set to play Garris Shrike.

Woody Harrelson said he's slated to play Han Solo's mentor, Garris Shrike, in a Star Wars spinoff.

Who’s Garris Shrike? So glad you asked. Wookieepedia (get it?) has the details. “Garris Shrike was the man who raised Han Solo,” its entry begins. “As a young man, he was a bounty hunter, but his quick temper kept him from collecting many live bounties. Instead, he turned to crime, collecting a group of orphans whom he used in confidence tricks and thefts. … One of those orphans was Han Solo. Shrike rescued Solo from the streets, raised him, trained him, and beat him profusely when aggravated.”

Harrelson will join Alden Ehrenreich in the Han Solo movie.

Shrike made his first appearance in The Paradise Snare, the first of a Han Solo novel trilogy by A.C. Crispin. Harrelson joins Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke in the cast. The still-untitled Han Solo movie will be in theaters in 2018.

