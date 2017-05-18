'Wonderstruck' Review at Cannes 2017: That Title Is No Idle Boast

By David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Melancholy adult feelings of desire, longing, fear, and regret have coursed through the films of Todd Haynes, often wrapped in veils of repression, while others have explored the defiant release of performative transformation. Children, with their unfiltered needs and absence of disguise, have generally been peripheral figures in the director’s work — which makes his spellbinding retelling of author-illustrator Brian Selznick’s 2011 epic fable, Wonderstruck, all the more surprising. Alive with the magic of pictures and the mysteries of silence, this is an uncommonly grownup film about children, communication, connection, and memory.

Haynes has always been a ravishing visual storyteller, and his seventh feature is as seductively crafted as anything he’s made, with exquisite contributions from invaluable frequent collaborators including cinematographer Ed Lachman, production designer Mark Friedberg, and costumer Sandy Powell. Perhaps even more notable here is the work of composer Carter Burwell, who has created distinct musical moods for the narrative’s parallel threads, following the adventures of two runaway deaf kids 50 years apart, with the sounds subtly folded together as their stories intersect.

Amazon Studios is partnering with Roadside Attractions on an awards-season push, beginning Oct. 20 in limited release. The usual on-camera heavy-hitters, Julianne Moore and in particular Michelle Williams, are confined to supporting roles. But their gifted young castmates, Oakes Fegley (Pete’s Dragon) and newcomer Millicent Simmonds, a deaf actress making a gorgeous debut, give the film a warmth and immediacy that should transcend age barriers.

Along with adults drawn by the pairing of Haynes and Moore, smart kids will relish piecing together the clues of the puzzle-like narrative. There’s also significant appeal in the director’s love letter to a lost New York City, a teeming metropolis of infinite possibilities.

The story begins, however, in rural Minnesota in 1977, where 12-year-old Ben (Fegley) mourns the sudden loss of his mother Elaine (Williams), looking to the night sky with unanswered questions about the father he never knew. Intercut with his story is that of Rose (Simmonds), also 12, in Hoboken, New Jersey, in 1927. She escapes the constant reprimands of her cloistering father (James Urbaniak) by going to the movies; being deaf presumably since birth, she views the era’s transition to talkies with a certain sadness. Rose’s refusal to follow her father’s wishes and learn sign language is evident in the torn-out pages of textbooks for the deaf that she uses to make model skyscrapers.

Ben lives with his aunt and uncle and two cousins, but he returns often to the house on Gunflint Lake where he used to live, full of memories of his mother, a local librarian given to wistful abstraction, killed in an auto accident. Searching through her belongings, Ben comes across an exhibition catalog called Cabinets of Wonder, which contains what he believes could be a clue about his father. But immediately after making that discovery, a freak thunderstorm accident robs him of his hearing.

Rose, meanwhile, fills a scrapbook with Photoplay clippings of her favorite screen star, Lillian Mayhew (Moore). She goes to see her latest picture, Daughter of the Storm, an elemental melodrama with organ accompaniment that reduces men and women in the theater to tears, and allows Haynes and Moore to pay rapturous homage to Lillian Gish in The Wind. A newspaper headline about Mayhew appearing in a play in New York ignites Rose’s imagination the same way the book seizes Ben’s.

Haynes films Rose’s story in muted black and white, and the great Lachman’s compositions often recall the intricate detail of Selznick’s pencil drawings in the book. Rose’s section also is silent, aside from the lush strains of Burwell’s wraparound score. Ben’s strand, by contrast, unfolds often to dreamy trance rock, or in key early scenes, to David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” on Elaine’s stereo.

Selznick’s screenplay captures the ingenious engineering of the book with all its symmetries, and Haynes avoids the distracting virtuosic fussiness of Martin Scorsese’s Hugo, adapted from the same author.