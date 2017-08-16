Wonderstruck's Todd Haynes: I find movies rely upon dialogue too much and lose the visual language

Todd Haynes's new film Wonderstruck starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams is an ode to silent movies.

He says, “I find movies rely upon dialogue too much sometimes and you lose the power of what really the most basic cinematic language is, which is the visual language.”

And there have been few filmmakers who have been better at using visual language in the past three decades than Haynes. We are chatting at the Locarno Film Festival, where the 56-year-old auteur is receiving the Pardo d’Onore Manor, an honour celebrating his lifetime of cinematic mastery.

To celebrate they are showing his debut film Poison, which played in the Locarno competition 26 years ago and his latest, Wonderstruck, but while his prowess as a filmmaker continues to grow, some things never change.

“Those same Republicans are still there man,” he decries. “They are like vampires. We thought we had slayed dragons and they have all returned.”

Poison was made with the help of a National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) grant and he recalls that after his debut film won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 1991: “The headline read: 'Gay Film wins prize at Sundance Film Festival paid for by your tax dollars'. So I had to keep going on TV to debate Republicans about arts grants and arts financing.”

Right now the NEA is under threat. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed an intention to eliminate the agency that in June awarded 1,195 grants totaling $82.06 million.

A world where the next Todd Haynes is not given a helping hand would not just be depriving cinema of a potentially incredible talent, but will also likely be a universe where the public rhetoric is dominated by the political bias of the elite, with little of the opportunity that allowed Haynes to give a different perspective on the rhetoric surrounding the AIDS debate in the early ‘90s.

Haynes says of his sci-fi horror Poison which was inspired by the novels of French activist Jean Genet; “The film had a lot to say about what was happening about AIDS, gay people and gay bodies, and being cast as an outsider in your society and what that meant. It arrived at a very volatile point in the American experience around queerness and gay panic around HIV.”

Growing up in California’s San Fernando Valley, Haynes never saw himself as a filmmaker, let alone one who would be feted for his inimitable body of work.

