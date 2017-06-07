‘Wonder Woman’ Wins Top Prize at Golden Trailer Awards

Box office leader “Wonder Woman” has won the top prize at the 18th annual Golden Trailer Awards.
The event was held Tuesday night at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., and drew more than 1,000 attendees.
Open Road Entertainment and AV Squad’s work for the “What She Is” trailer for Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” won the best of show prize along with the top honor for best fantasy/adventure trailer. Warner’s “Lego Batman” won five awards.
The Golden Trailer Awards go to 115 different categories but only 17 were handed out live on Tuesday at the Saban. A selection of the winning trailers can be seen at the Golden Trailer Awards’ website.
Warner Bros., which includes HBO and New Line Cinema, took 26 awards. Fox, (including 20th Century, Searchlight, FX, and FXX) won a total of 15, while Disney, and Netflix each took seven. Universal, Sony (including Screen Gems), and Lionsgate each earned six.
Among vendors, Mark Woollen & Associates took 10 trophies, followed by AV Squad with eight. Trailer Park and Concept Arts both won six while Buddha Jones and Create Advertising took home five. Creative agency LA was awarded eight awards for its trailer and poster campaigns.
Wayne Brady served as host and master of ceremonies for the second year in a row. Presenters included Elisabeth Rohm, Pooch Hall, Chad Stahelski, Sugar-Lyn Beard, Tichina Arnold, and Dania Ramirez.
Judges included Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Jon Watts, Kenneth Branagh, David Cross, Matthew Modine, Craig Mann, Avram Noble Ludwig, Mark Osbourne, Li Bingbing, Anthony McCarten, and Stahelski.
AWARDS PRESENTED DURING THE LIVE STAGE SHOW INCLUDE:
Best Of Show
Wonder Woman, Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/ AV Squad
Best Opening Weekend
Captain America: Civil War, Disney/ Marvel
Best Action
Baby Driver, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Create Advertising London
Best Animation / Family
The Lego Batman Movie, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Rogue Planet
Best Comedy
The House, New Line Cinema, mOcean
Best Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro, Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama
Dunkirk, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Best Fantasy /Adventure
Wonder Woman, Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/ AV Squad
Best Horror
IT, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones
Best Independent Trailer
Manchester By The Sea, Amazon Studios/ Roadside Attractions, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Music
Logan, 20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet
Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Trailer
Atomic Blonde, Universal/Focus, AV Squad
Best Teaser
Blade Runner: 2049, Warner Bros., Wild Card
Best Thriller
A Cure for Wellness, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.
Golden Fleece
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Most Original Trailer
The Nice Guys, Warner Bros, Big Picture
Trashiest Trailer
Bad Santa 2, Broad Green Pictures, mOcean
OTHER AWARDS
Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under $1 million)
Deep Water: The Real Story, Blackfella Films, The Trace House
Best Motion/Title Graphics
Atomic Blonde, Universal/Focus, AV Squad
Best Romance
The Light Between Oceans, DreamWorks, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Original Score
La La Land, Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Sound Editing
Atomic Blonde, Universal/Focus, AV Squad
Best Trailer – No Movie
The Kill Team, Cornerstone, Intermission Film
Best Video Game Trailer
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Activision, gnet
The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over
I Am Not Your Negro, Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Foreign Action Trailer
Collide, Universum Film GmbH, Trailerhaus GmbH,
Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer
Loving Vincent, Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Comedy Trailer
David Brent: Life On The Road, eOne, The Editpool
Best Foreign Documentary Trailer
I am Bolt, Universal Pictures International, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Drama Trailer
Lion, The Weinstein Company, Zealot
Best Foreign Graphics in a Trailer
Loving Vincent, Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Horror Trailer
Evolution, IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Foreign Independent Trailer
Jawbone, Vertigo Releasing, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Music Trailer
Raw, Focus World, Motive
Best Foreign Romance Trailer
My Cousin Rachel, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Create Advertising London
Best Foreign Teaser
Lady Macbeth, Altitude Film Entertainment, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Thriller Trailer
The Girl With All The Gifts, Saban Films, Picture Production Company
Best Foreign Trashiest Trailer
The Lure, Janus Films, Jump Cut
Golden Fleece Foreign
A Few Less Men, Studio Canal, The Solid State
Most Original Foreign Trailer
Evolution, IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
John Wick: Chapter 2, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Lego Batman Movie, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Baywatch, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative
Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
13 th , Netflix, AV Squad
Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature FIlm)
Arrival, Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Doctor Strange, Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Train to Busan, Well Go USA Entertainment
Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Moonlight, A24 Films, GrandSon
Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Don’t Breathe, Screen Gems, The Refinery
Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Moonlight, A24 Films, GrandSon
Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
La La Land, Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad
Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
La La Land, Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Sully: Miracle On The Hudson, Warner Bros., The Editpool
Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, Disney/ Marvel, Aspect
Best Teaser TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Sausage Party, Sony Pictures, Viacom Velocity
Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
A Cure for Wellness, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Video Game TV Spot
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Sony PlayStation, PlayStation Creative
Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Lego Batman Movie, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Assassin’s Creed, 20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet
Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Sully: Miracle On The Hudson, Warner Bros., The Editpool
Best Action (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Narcos, Netflix, Transit
Best Animation / Family (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Simpsons, FX Networks, We Are Royale
Best Comedy (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Last Week Tonight, HBO, mOcean
Best Documentary (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Get Me Roger Stone, Netflix, Create Advertising Group
Best Drama (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Big Little Lies, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Stranger Things Season 1, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Foreign (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
The Silent Valley, HBO Europe, Good Hands
Best Graphics (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
American Horror Story, FX Networks
Best Horror / Thriller (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Westworld, HBO, Motive
Best Independent (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, Netflix, Create Advertising Group
Best Music (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Westworld, HBO, Concept Arts, Inc.
Best Original Score (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Better Call Saul S2, Netflix, Buddha Jones
Best Promo for a TV Network
Netflix Empowering Women, Netflix, mOcean
Best Sound Editing (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Legion, FX Network, Create Advertising Group
Best Voice Over (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Designated Survivor, ABC Entertainment Marketing, In-House
Most Original (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
American Horror Story, FX Networks
Best Action Poster
The Magnificent Seven, Sony, Ignition
Best Animation / Family Movie Poster
Pete’s Dragon, Walt Disney Studios, Cold Open
Best Billboard
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.
Best Comedy Poster
The Nice Guys, Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.
Best Documentary Poster
Lo and Behold, Magnolia Pictures, P+A
Best Drama Poster
Hacksaw Ridge, Lionsgate, LA
Best Fantasy / Adventure Poster
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Walt Disney Studios, LA
Best Foreign Poster
The Man Who Was Thursday, Picturesque Films, Good Hands
Best Horror Poster
Alien: Covenant, 20th Century Fox, InSync Plus
Best Independent Poster
Moonlight, A24, InSync Plus
Best International Poster
Get Out, Universal Pictures, LA
Best Motion Poster
The Birth of a Nation, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive
Best Romance Poster
La La Land, Lionsgate, LA
Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Poster
Wonder Woman, Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.
Best Teaser Poster
Kong: Skull Island, Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.
Best Thriller Poster
Split, Universal Pictures, LA
Best Video Game Poster
Halo Wars 2, 343 Industries/ Microsoft Studios, Concept Arts, Inc.
Best Wildposts
Dr. Strange, Walt Disney Studios, LA
Most Original Poster
Simpsons 600, FXX, LA
Trashiest Poster
Jon Glaser Loves Gear, truTV, BPG
Best Comedy TV Series Poster
The Simpsons 600, FX Network, The Refinery
Best Documentary/Reality TV Series Poster
American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, FX Networks, Ignition
Best Drama/Action TV Series Poster
Big Little Lies, HBO, Leroy & Rose
Best Horror/Thriller TV Series Poster
Fight of the Living Dead, YouTube Red, Cold Open
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
Arrival, Paramount Pictures, M3 Creative
Most Innovative Advertising (for a TV Series / Streaming Series)
truTV, truTV and Movement Strategy
Most Innovative Advertising for a Video Game
Fantastic Contraption, Northway Games, kertgartner.com,
Most Innovative Advertising for a Brand / Product
The Tale of Thomas Burberry, Black Label Productions, Intermission Film
Best Viral Campaign
Rings, Paramount Pictures, Thinkmodo
Best TrailerByte for a Feature Film
The Lego Batman Movie, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
Best TrailerByte for a TV Series/Streaming Series
Fargo S3, FX, LA
Best pre-show Theatrical Advertising for a Brand
"Universe", Dolby Laboratories, Dolby Laboratories
Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Paramount, Greenhaus GFX
Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series
Big Little Lies, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Radio / Audio Spot
The Lego Batman Movie, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Trailer for Book or Novel
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Warner Bros., Jax
Best Film Festival Poster
Madame Butterfly, Thunderbird Releasing, Picture Production Company
Best Film Festival Trailer
America’s Art Colony, Crash & Sue’s, Provincetown International Film Festival
