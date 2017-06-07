‘Wonder Woman’ Wins Top Prize at Golden Trailer Awards

Box office leader “Wonder Woman” has won the top prize at the 18th annual Golden Trailer Awards.

The event was held Tuesday night at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., and drew more than 1,000 attendees.

Open Road Entertainment and AV Squad’s work for the “What She Is” trailer for Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” won the best of show prize along with the top honor for best fantasy/adventure trailer. Warner’s “Lego Batman” won five awards.

The Golden Trailer Awards go to 115 different categories but only 17 were handed out live on Tuesday at the Saban. A selection of the winning trailers can be seen at the Golden Trailer Awards’ website.

Warner Bros., which includes HBO and New Line Cinema, took 26 awards. Fox, (including 20th Century, Searchlight, FX, and FXX) won a total of 15, while Disney, and Netflix each took seven. Universal, Sony (including Screen Gems), and Lionsgate each earned six.

Among vendors, Mark Woollen & Associates took 10 trophies, followed by AV Squad with eight. Trailer Park and Concept Arts both won six while Buddha Jones and Create Advertising took home five. Creative agency LA was awarded eight awards for its trailer and poster campaigns.

Wayne Brady served as host and master of ceremonies for the second year in a row. Presenters included Elisabeth Rohm, Pooch Hall, Chad Stahelski, Sugar-Lyn Beard, Tichina Arnold, and Dania Ramirez.

Judges included Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Jon Watts, Kenneth Branagh, David Cross, Matthew Modine, Craig Mann, Avram Noble Ludwig, Mark Osbourne, Li Bingbing, Anthony McCarten, and Stahelski.

AWARDS PRESENTED DURING THE LIVE STAGE SHOW INCLUDE:

Best Of Show

Wonder Woman, Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/ AV Squad

Best Opening Weekend

Captain America: Civil War, Disney/ Marvel

Best Action

Baby Driver, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Create Advertising London

Best Animation / Family

The Lego Batman Movie, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Rogue Planet

Best Comedy

The House, New Line Cinema, mOcean

Best Documentary

I Am Not Your Negro, Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

Dunkirk, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Best Fantasy /Adventure

Wonder Woman, Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/ AV Squad

Best Horror

IT, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

Best Independent Trailer

Manchester By The Sea, Amazon Studios/ Roadside Attractions, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Music

Logan, 20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet

Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Trailer

Atomic Blonde, Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Best Teaser

Blade Runner: 2049, Warner Bros., Wild Card

Best Thriller

A Cure for Wellness, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Golden Fleece

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Most Original Trailer

The Nice Guys, Warner Bros, Big Picture

Trashiest Trailer

Bad Santa 2, Broad Green Pictures, mOcean

OTHER AWARDS

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under $1 million)

Deep Water: The Real Story, Blackfella Films, The Trace House

Best Motion/Title Graphics

Atomic Blonde, Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Best Romance

The Light Between Oceans, DreamWorks, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Original Score

La La Land, Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing

Atomic Blonde, Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Best Trailer – No Movie

The Kill Team, Cornerstone, Intermission Film

Best Video Game Trailer

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Activision, gnet

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over

I Am Not Your Negro, Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Action Trailer

Collide, Universum Film GmbH, Trailerhaus GmbH,

Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer

Loving Vincent, Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer

David Brent: Life On The Road, eOne, The Editpool

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer

I am Bolt, Universal Pictures International, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Drama Trailer

Lion, The Weinstein Company, Zealot

Best Foreign Graphics in a Trailer

Loving Vincent, Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Horror Trailer

Evolution, IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

Jawbone, Vertigo Releasing, Intermission Film

Best Foreign Music Trailer

Raw, Focus World, Motive

Best Foreign Romance Trailer

My Cousin Rachel, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Create Advertising London

