'Wonder Woman' Update: Theater Chain Behind Women-Only Screenings Responds to Complaints By Adding More Screenings

Earlier this week, theater chain Alamo Drafthouse revealed that, on Tuesday, June 6, the company would be holding a for-women-only showing of Patty Jenkins’ eagerly anticipated Wonder Woman at a location in Austin. That event was so popular, it immediately sold out, thereby compelling the chain to add a second screening for that same night. Now, two New York-area locations are getting in on the Amazonian fun — while also supporting a charitable cause.

Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse has announced that they’ll be hosting their own women-only screening of the Gal Gadot-headlined DC Comics spectacular on Sunday, June 4, with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. Like its Austin counterparts, that show sold out within an hour, compelling the theater to schedule two more, for Monday, June 5 and Thursday, June 8 (also so ld out).

Not to be left out of the fun, the Yonkers, New York Alamo followed suit this morning by programming its own girl-power evening on Monday, June 5 (for which tickets are still available):

This news will no doubt further rankle the vocal online minority who’ve decried these showings as “discriminatory” against men — oh-so-outraged complaints that say far more about the commenters themselves than about the Alamo Drafthouse’s good-natured plans. For those not attending (or invited) to the festivities, however, never fear — Wonder Woman arrives in theaters nationwide on June 2.

