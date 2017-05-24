Wonder Woman UK premiere cancelled after Manchester attack

Warner Bros have pulled the plug on their planned London premiere for ‘Wonder Woman’ in response to Monday’s terror attack in Manchester.

The comic book movie starring Gal Gadot as the DC heroine had been set to enjoy a full red carpet affair in London on 31st May, ahead of its general UK release on 1 June. However, in light of the heightened security alert across the country at present, there has been a change of plan.

A statement from Warner Bros declares, “Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK. In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London.”

The suicide bomb attack at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people and left many more injured, making it the second worst terror attack in British history after the London bombing of 7 July 2005.

Read More:

Tom Hardy launches Manchester fundraiser

Cannes condemns “attack on culture”

RIP Sir Roger Moore: writer shares heartwarming story



