'Wonder Woman' Trailer: Gal Gadot Becomes Hero of Gods and Men

“I am Diana of Themyscira, daughter of Hippolyta. In the name of all that is good, your wrath upon this world is over,” Gal Gadot triumphantly declares in the latest Wonder Woman trailer, which she first shared on Twitter following her and costar Chris Pine’s appearance Saturday night on Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

After promising on Friday an “even bigger surprise” than the stunning poster, the new footage turned out to be a spine-tingling look at the character’s first ever feature-length film.

Much was revealed in the Wonder Woman trailer, including a new look at a young Diana training with the Amazons. Robin Wright, playing her warrior aunt, tries teaching her that battles aren’t always fair before the trainee unleashes the force of her mystical bracelets.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman illustrates Diana’s encounter with Steve Trevor (Pine), an American pilot who crash lands on her home island during World War I. Fearing the “war to end all wars” is being fueled by Ares, the God of War, she embarks on a journey to “jolly ole London” — which she remarks is “hideous.”

Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Lucy Davis, and Danny Huston also star in Wonder Woman, which opens in theaters on June 2.