Wonder Woman stopped Gal Gadot from quitting acting

It'd be hard to imagine anyone other than Gal Gadot as the magnificent Amazonian warrior Diana Prince now, but Gal was almost the princess that never was.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gal revealed that she was about to quit acting after always 'just' missing out on roles – until she got her Wonder Woman break, that is.

And considering she auditioned for the role of Wonder Woman without even knowing who her character was, we reckon she must've done a pretty, ahem, wonderful job.

"This profession, the rejection… oh dude, it's tough," she told Jimmy. "I had so many 'almosts', and another camera test, and 'it was almost mine', and another role and another role.

"I was telling my husband, 'I'm not sure how long I can take it, dragging my family to Los Angeles...'."

That is, until Gal got a phone call from Zack Snyder asking her to audition for a "secret role".

Revealing that her audition "went great" – unsurprisingly – the actress admitted that she then went back to Israel to shoot an Israeli movie before considering giving up acting entirely.

"Anyway, I'm in Israel, I get a phone call, they tell me that they want to do a camera test," she continues. "I'm like, 'Again?.. Another almost, almost?'"

Luckily for us, the rest is history – and considering the early praise Wonder Woman has already received from critics, it looks like Gal's gamble is about to pay off.

Wonder Woman finally hits cinemas on June 1 in the UK and June 2 in the US – oh, and there's officially a sequel in the works, too.

