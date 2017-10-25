Wonder Woman is the most searched for costume this Halloween

If you’re planning your Halloween costume already, then you might want to hurry things along if you’re hoping to bag yourself a Wonder Woman outfit.

According to ‘Frightgeist’, a festive tool from Google Trends, the DC superhero is the most searched for outfit for this year’s festivities in the US.

It beats the slightly more appropriate ‘clown’ into third place, thanks to the new version of Stephen King’s ‘It’ in the cinemas, and Harley Quinn from ‘Suicide Squad’ into second.

Following we have the rather less menacing unicorn and rabbit costumes at number four and five, unless perhaps it’s Frank, the rabbit from ‘Donnie Darko’.

In which case, as you were.

Elsewhere in the top 10, there’s your usual zombies, witches and ghoulish pirates, with dinosaur thrown in there for a prehistoric vibe.

Thanks to the ‘Justice League’ movie, we’ll see Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince back on the big screen in November, while a ‘Suicide Squad’ spin-off movie centring on Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, called ‘Gotham City Sirens’, is also in the works.

