Wonder Woman scores blockbusting reviews

The reviews for ‘Wonder Woman’ are in, and there’s no stopping DC Comics’ Amazonian superhero.

It looks like those early teasers from critics on Twitter suggesting that it’s the best movie yet for the thus-far embattled DC cinematic universe have proved to be accurate.

The movie, starring Gal Gadot as the mythical princess who becomes embroiled in the events of World War One, currently boasts a whopping 96% approval rating on reviews aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

“Dawn Of Justice proved [Gadot] could handle the kicking and the punching,” writes Chris Hewitt in Empire.

“Here, she gets actual honest-to-goodness dialogue, and invests Diana with excitable exuberance, bristling defiance and a disarming belief in doing the right thing.”

Andrew Barker in Variety writes: “[Director] Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman provides a welcome respite from DC’s house style of grim darkness with star Gal Gadot proving an inspired choice for this avatar of truth, justice and the Amazonian way.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Sheri Linden adds: “This origin story, with its direct and relatively uncluttered trajectory, offers a welcome change of pace from a superhero realm that’s often overloaded with interconnections and cross-references.

“It’s intermittently spot-on, particularly in the pops of humor and romance between the exotically kick-ass yet approachable Gadot and the supremely charismatic Chris Pine.”

Emma Simmonds in the Radio Times writes: “As witty and heartfelt as it is thrilling – a film that fangirls, fanboys and even those suffering from superhero fatigue can enjoy.”

In fact, thus far, The Guardian’s Steve Rose appears to be the only voice of dissent, calling Gadot’s character a ‘weaponised Smurfette’ in a two-star notice, finding particular fault with the movie’s portrayal of war.

“There’s something rather distasteful about co-opting trench warfare as the backdrop to a sanitised, hyper-stylised fantasy,” he writes.

“I couldn’t help thinking of Kendall Jenner’s disastrous ‘protest chic’ Pepsi ad. And when Gadot is called upon to communicate the horrors of war moments later, reeling around dazed and confused in a haze of orange poison gas, it’s a moment of Zoolander-esque silliness that brings home how weightless the whole story has become.”

It’s due out across the UK on June 1.

