'Wonder Woman' Premiere: Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter on the Red Carpet

Wonder Women past and present embraced on the red carpet on May 25 at the Hollywood premiere of the upcoming action movie Wonder Woman. Star Gal Gadot greeted the beloved actress Lynda Carter, who memorably played the comic-book superhero in the 1970s TV show and is currently playing the president of the United States on the series Supergirl. “The reason [Wonder Woman] existed in the first place was that, when she came on the scene, there was nothing for girls to look up to. We’re still fighting the same fight,” Carter said in an interview last year. The new Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2.