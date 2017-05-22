Wonder Woman passed as a 12A, will not have post-credits scenes

Something tells us ‘Wonder Woman’ isn’t going to ‘tank’ at the box office…! Sorry. (Credit: Warner Bros)

At the time of writing, it’s only 10 days until Warner Bros/DC’s eagerly-anticipated ‘Wonder Woman’ lands in UK cinemas, and now we know what certificate the film has been handed by the BBFC – not that there was ever too much doubt on the issue.

The UK classification board has officially passed ‘Wonder Woman’ as a 12A for ‘moderate violence.’ Further details will be published at the BBFC site in the coming days, to help parents make an informed decision as to whether it will be suitable for their children.

This news lands as Warner Bros have released yet another eye-catching poster for the World War I-set comic book movie, showcasing the might of Gal Gadot’s Amazon warrior on the battlefield:

The BBFC also lists the film’s final running time of 133 minutes – which, it is now confirmed, will not include any post-credits sequences. It seems this particular comic book movie motif isn’t something the DC Extended Universe seeks to emulate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‘Wonder Woman’ producer Charles Roven tells Cinema Blend, “I’m not going to say we’d never do one. … There was one in ‘Suicide Squad.’ But I don’t think that we want to feel that we’re forced to do something just because we didn’t in the past.”

This is in-keeping with the DCEU to date, as earlier entries ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ were also free from post-credits scenes.

Though popularised by Marvel Studios, the trend for post-credits tags in contemporary comic book movies actually began with 20th Century Fox’s ‘X-Men 3: The Last Stand,’ with a brief but pivotal scene revealed the survival of Charles Xavier.

Hopes have been high for ‘Wonder Woman’ since Gal Gadot stole the show with her brief appearance in ‘Batman V Superman,’ and the early buzz around the film from director Patty Jenkins has been very positive.

Look out for ‘Wonder Woman’ in UK cinemas from 1 June.

