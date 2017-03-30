'Wonder Woman' Love Story Explored in New Footage at CinemaCon

By Rebecca Ford, The Hollywood Reporter

Wonder Woman was able to lasso up plenty of enthusiasm at CinemaCon on Wednesday with some new footage that included a look at the love story that develops between Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor (played by Chris Pine).

Pine and director Patty Jenkins mentioned the love story as an important part of the film when they took the stage in Las Vegas Wednesday night. “It has a Casablanca feel which I don’t think we’ve seen in this universe before,” said Pine.

Indeed, part of the footage, a charming scene, showed Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor on a boat where she asks plenty of questions of the first man she’s ever met. She asks where the center of the war is, so that she can go find the God of War Ares, and defeat him.

“The god of war is our responsibility. Only an Amazon can defeat him … with this,” she says, holding her sword. “Once I do, the war will end.”

After he makes a bed for her to lie in, she’s confused why he won’t “sleep with her” and he attempts to explain marriage to her.

“Have you never met a man before? What about your father?” asks Trevor.

“I had no father. My mother sculpted me from clay and I was brought to life by Zeus,” she says, getting a laugh from the audience.

Once they land in London, the rest of the footage follows Gadot through an intense fight scene.

Robin Wright also stars as General Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Wonder Woman’s mother Hippolyta.

Wonder Woman is the first female comic book hero to topline her own big budget movie since 2005’s Elektraand the film is considered a key component of Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe. The character will also appear in November’s Justice League.

Wonder Woman hits theaters June 2.